

EQS-Media / 18.01.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Press release

Hypoport acquires remaining shares in ePension and E&P

Berlin, 18 January 2024: On 31 December 2023, on the basis of a prior agreement, Hypoport acquired the remaining shares in the companies ePension GmbH & Co. KG and E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH. The Hypoport Group has held a majority interest in these two companies since 2020. As agreed in 2020, it has now acquired all of the remaining shares from Dr Edgar Eschbach, who founded the firms. Thomas Büchner and Michael Maart will take over the day-to-day management of E&P with effect from 1 February 2024. Both have already been working alongside Dr Edgar Eschbach in senior management roles, including as managing directors of the company, for the past six years. In the case of ePension, Fabian Nadler and Oliver Nies have been running the company together with Dr Edgar Eschbach since 2022 and will help it to achieve further growth following his departure. E&P Pensionsmanagement has been a story of success since it was founded in 1993 in Hamburg. It was one of Germany's first insurance brokers and in 2001 shifted its strategic focus to occupational pension schemes. The company recognized the potential of digitalization in this field at an early stage and developed a proprietary marketplace (ePension) for managing occupational pension scheme products.

“I set up E&P more than 30 years ago and have since put all my energy into growing the company and making it the success and source of pride that it is for me today,” says Dr Edgar Eschbach.“I am now handing over to my esteemed colleagues, who I have been working very closely with over the past few years. Both businesses are in the best possible hands and, as part of the successful Hypoport network, have excellent prospects for further growth. I will continue to be available to them for support and guidance in my new role as Senior Advisor.” Eschbach's management colleagues were unanimous in their praise for him and their commitment to ensuring further success:“Our customers will not notice any difference and we will continue to act as a reliable source of support and expertise for our partners. We will of course miss Edgar in our day-to-day work together, but are delighted that he now has more time to devote to his passions outside of work.” “We would like to thank Edgar for all that he has achieved in business over the years and for the trust he has placed in us to carry on his life's work,” adds Stephan Gawarecki, member of the Management Board of Hypoport SE.“We will do everything in our power to continue to grow the presence of ePension in the market for occupational pension schemes. As a key component of our insurance platform, ePension is the perfect complement to our digital portfolio covering the entire insurance landscape in Germany.”



About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real estate and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage and building finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the Finmas and Genopace sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool, Starpool and Baufinex support the growth of this credit marketplace. The business model of web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden, which focuses on mortgage finance advice for consumers, also supports the growth of this segment. Moreover, the technology-based business models of FIO Systems (residential property sales) and Value AG (property valuation) are valuable additions to our value chain for homebuyers. In our Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur continues to provide a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and (small) businesses. The insurance section of the B2B distributor Qualitypool and the underwriter Sia support the growth of the Smart Insur platform. The segment also includes the two B2B platforms Corify and ePension. The former focuses on industrial insurance management while the latter is geared towards occupational insurance. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and distribution companies of the Hypoport Group that cover finance products outside the mortgage finance sector, with a particular focus on personal loans, corporate finance and finance for the housing industry. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.





Contact: Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ...



Hypoport SE Heidestrasse 8 10557 Berlin, Germany





2024 financial calendar: 11 March 2024: Preliminary financial results for 2023 25 March 2024: 2023 annual report 6 May 2024: Interim management statement for the first quarter of 2024 12 August 2024: Report for the first half of 2024 11 November 2024: Interim management statement for the third quarter of 2024





End of Media Release



Issuer: Hypoport SE

Key word(s): Enterprise

18.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Hypoport SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1817129



End of News EQS Media