Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 18/01/2024:
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading
18-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Cykel AI PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: CYK
ISIN: GB00BPTJZN05
