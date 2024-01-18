Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Germany

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG opens 11 th plasma collection centre in Germany

37 plasma collection centres in Europe to secure long term plasma supply

Dreieich,

18

January

2024. Biotest has officially opened the 11th

plasma collection centre in Germany in Cologne. In the ultra-modern centre on Wiener

Platz in Cologne-Mülheim, plasma donors can now donate plasma five days a week, Monday to Friday. Friendly and dedicated staff offer an excellent service for sustainable and paperless plasma donation. The new centre is operated by Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest

AG, which was founded more than 20 years ago to strengthen plasma donation in Germany. "In our second centre in Cologne, we are creating 20 new, highly qualified jobs. We are particularly pleased that we can now also offer donors in Cologne on the right bank of the Rhine the opportunity to donate plasma close to where they live," says centre director Faried

Hussein. "Our thanks go to our dedicated team, the construction companies involved and the architects for realizing the project in these challenging times. Of course, we also hope for many new donors who will join us in ensuring the supply of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide," emphasizes Henrik

Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH. Together with State Secretary Matthias

Heidmeier, District Mayor Norbert Fuchs and other political and business representatives, the managing directors of Plasma Service Europe GmbH, Marina

Hohenböken and Henrik

Oehme, opened the plasma donation centre in Cologne-Mülheim. "Together we are creating a strong foundation for improved medical care and helping to save lives. I wish the plasma centre a successful start and am confident that it will make a lasting contribution to the healthcare of our population," said Matthias

Heidmeier, State Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition to the management of Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, patient representatives from dsai

e.V., a patient organization for congenital immunodeficiencies, were also available for moving reports and testimonials about plasma donation. Silke

Junge-Unbehauen, for example, is one of more than four million people affected in Germany. The young woman suffers from an antibody deficiency syndrome and is dependent on medication from blood plasma: "When I was diagnosed with the immunodeficiency (CVID) in 2013, I was of course totally unsure what to do next. Then I was put on a medication that is made from blood plasma. I can't thank the plasma donors often enough. They make my life worth living." Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donation centres in Europe in order to contribute to more plasma donations after the corona pandemic has shown how much Germany and Europe depend on plasma donations from outside the EU. The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest

AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.



About human blood plasma Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.



About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.





