Pyrum Innovations AG pushes ahead with expansion of production capacity

18.01.2024

18.01.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG pushes ahead with expansion of production capacity

New subsidiary“Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH” established to operate second Pyrum plant in Saarland Final preparations for first long-term operation of new recycling line in Dillingen started Dillingen / Saar, 18 January 2024 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, continues to consistently pursue its growth course. At the beginning of January, the wholly owned subsidiary "Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH" was founded to operate the second Pyrum plant in Saarland. A new pyrolysis plant modelled on the plant in Dillingen/Saar with a capacity of 20,000 tons of ELT per year is to be built in Perl-Besch an der Mosel by the end of 2025. This will double Pyrum's current recycling capacity for ELT. Plant components with notoriously long delivery times will be ordered in the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, final preparations are underway at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar for the first long-term operation of the new recycling line TAD 2, which is scheduled to start today after the reactor was heated up to operating temperature yesterday as part of the final tests. The line will then run for up to three-weeks continuously under real conditions and with industrial quantities. Following the successful test, Pyrum intends to switch directly into permanent operation of the line with ongoing performance optimisations. The TAD 3 line is also expected to enter the final phase of the warm ramp-up by the end of March 2024. Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "While we are finalising the last work for the plant expansion in Dillingen, we are also starting the next chapter in Perl-Besch full of energy thanks to the financing agreement recently reached with BASF. The second Pyrum-owned plant is to be built there by the end of 2025. We are also in the process of planning further joint plants with our partners across Europe. These developments are not only proof of the success of our unique technology, but also of our willingness to continuously invest in the future of sustainable resource recovery."

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row. -p

