SOWITEC bond 2018/2026 tradable on the stock exchange again; payment of the participation fee still scheduled for January 2024 as announced

Sonnenbühl, 18 January 2024 – The SOWITEC group (SOWITEC), one of the leading developers of renewable energy projects in the wind and solar sectors, announces that the restructuring of its 8% bond 2018/2026 (ISIN: DE000A2NBZ21) has been completed with the execution of the resolutions of the noteholders' meeting on 5 December 2023. The bond is now tradable on the stock exchange again. After the second noteholders' meeting of the holders of the bond 2018/2026 on 5 December 2023 had approved all proposed resolutions with the required qualified majority of the votes cast and the resolutions had been published, the one-month period for contesting the resolutions pursuant to § 20 para. 3 sentence 1 SchVG followed. As no action for annulment was filed during this period, the resolutions were now implemented and the bond 2018/2026 was included in stock exchange trading on this basis. The payment of the participation fee to the holders of the bond 2018/2026, who participated in the second noteholders' meeting on 5 December 2023 and applied for this, is still scheduled for January 2024 as announced. SOWITEC will make the corresponding partial repayment including the accrued interest for the partial repayment amount on 8 May 2024. The payment of the subsequent partial repayment and interest payment amount will be made on 8 November 2024 in accordance with § 4 (a) of the amended bond terms and conditions.



As one of the leading global project developers for renewable energies, SOWITEC is active in 12 countries with a focus on the rapidly growing emerging and developing countries. With more than 110 employees, SOWITEC covers all areas of solar and wind power project development: from planning and design, yield and profitability calculations, construction support, sales and financing to technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. More than 60 wind and solar projects developed by SOWITEC with almost 3,000 MW are currently in operation in eight countries.





