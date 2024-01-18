BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BX Swiss expands regulatory division and appoints Fabian Friedli as Head of Regulation

18.01.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST

The Swiss exchange BX Swiss is strengthening its organisation by bringing its regulatory functions under a single management with Fabian Friedli being Head of Regulation. Since 2017, BX Swiss has operated a prospectus office and an advisor register under the Financial Services Act (FinSA) in addition to its regular stock exchange business. Both areas are constantly evolving and must fulfil increasing regulatory requirements. In order to take this complexity into account, all regulatory aspects of exchange operations, the prospectus office, the advisor register, and the legal department have been brought together under a single management. This independent department reports directly to the Executive Board and is headed by Fabian Friedli. Fabian Friedli is an experienced finance and capital markets lawyer. Since 2020 he has been Head of the Admission and Disclosure Department at BX Swiss and is Deputy Head of the Prospectus Control and Registration Office. Furthermore, he is also responsible for BX Swiss's legal affairs. Prior to joining BX Swiss, he worked for more than 12 years at Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., including positions as Head of Legal Business Management and Deputy Head of Legal International, temporarily at the Hong Kong branch. "As one of the three European exchanges of Boerse Stuttgart Group, BX Swiss stands for fully regulated exchange trading and is pursuing a growth strategy. The consolidation of all regulatory areas under the leadership of Fabian Friedli is an important organizational step in order to adequately support further development of BX Swiss and its business areas," says Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Chairman of the Board of BX Swiss.

