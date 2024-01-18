EQS-News: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract

NorCom wins tender from the Hessian Central Data Processing Center (HZD)

18.01.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

NorCom has been awarded a tender by the Hessian Central Office for Data Processing (HZD). The contract includes IT support services in the area of MS SQL Services, which NorCom is now taking over as part of several projects. The collaboration will initially run for two years with two options for extension.



The Hessian Central Office for Data Processing (HZD) helps the state administration of Hesse by providing advanced, high-quality, reliable and competitive IT solutions. Microsoft SQL Server is also used for data storage. In this area, NorCom supports the management of MS SQL Server platforms to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability, performance, authenticity, fault tolerance/resilience, economic efficiency, transparency and auditability. NorCom also carries out database migrations and takes care of the introduction of the new database technologies and versions.



Due to the important role of the supported state and federal procedures, reliability, scalability and the rapid resolution of incidents and IT security are of central importance.



“We are pleased about the commission from HZD.“In this way, we are strengthening our positioning as an innovative IT solution provider for public administration: With us, authorities can implement future-oriented projects,” says Wolfgang Schröter, Managing Director of NorCom, commenting on the award of the contract.



NorCom estimates the annual order volume to be in the mid-seven-figure range, but no minimum purchase has been agreed with the customer.





