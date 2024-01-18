EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

CHEPLAPHARM acquires Roaccutane® from Roche

Binningen, January 18, 2024



The CHEPLAPHARM Group acquires the global rights to Roaccutane ® from Roche, thereby strengthening its dermatological portfolio. The medicine, which is based on the active ingredient isotretinoin, is used to treat severe acne.

CHEPLAPHARM, a leading purchaser of originator products from research-based pharmaceutical companies, has acquired the global rights to Roaccutane® from Roche, which include around 50 countries. The dermatological originator product is a retinoid medicine that has long been established on the market. Retinoids are among the most effective substances for the treatment of extremely severe courses of acne. "With Roaccutane® we are acquiring a highly effective product. Since its launch, it has become an indispensable therapeutic cornerstone worldwide and is used as the last treatment option for severe forms of acne", explains Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH.

CHEPLAPHARM is already active in the therapeutic area of dermatology and owns medicines for the topical treatment of mild forms of acne and antibiotic-based products for mild to moderate forms of acne. Roaccutane® is therefore a perfect addition to the company's highly diversified portfolio. In addition, Roaccutane® is a strong brand that enjoys a high level of brand loyalty.

The transaction includes intellectual property and product registrations.

About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 650 people worldwide.

