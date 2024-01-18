DPIIT To Establish Recognised Start-Ups In Every District

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 18 (KNN) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is devising a strategy to ensure the establishment of recognised start-ups in every district across the nation, as stated by a senior official.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasised the need for coverage in approximately 125 districts where there are no start-ups.

He stated, "We will reach every district of India where we (start-ups) are not present," as reported be DH.

He highlighted the forthcoming initiative, where DPIIT will engage with state industry departments and district collectors to garner support for integrating start-ups.

Sanjiv underscored the positive impact of start-ups on business and industrial activities, noting that their establishment serves as inspiration for other entrepreneurs in the region.

Sharing insights, Sanjiv revealed that Maharashtra leads in the number of tax-exempted start-ups, followed by Karnataka. The top five sectors for tax-exempted start-ups include IT services, healthcare & life sciences, education, agriculture, and green technology.

The number of start-ups in India has surged to over 117,000 as of December 31, 2023, a significant leap from around 400 at the inception of the Start-up India initiative in January 2016.

Sanjiv affirmed that there is at least one start up in each of the 28 states and 8 Union Territories in the country.

DPIIT's data disclosed the presence of 112 unicorn start-ups in India, collectively valued at around USD 350 billion. A unicorn denotes a company with a valuation exceeding USD 1 billion.

(KNN Bureau)