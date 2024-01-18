MAS Financial Services Recommends Issuance Of Bonus Shares In The Proportion Of 2:1 Plans To Raise Upto Rs. 700 Crores Via QIP Route

The meeting of Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, held today have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters:

To reward the shareholders of the company on crossing of monumental milestone of Rs. 10,000 Crore in consolidated AUM, the board recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date.

To fuel the next level of the growth of the company, the board passed an enabling resolution to raise funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 700 Crores in one or more tranches by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law,subject to approval of the Company's shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.