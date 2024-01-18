Empowering Individuals For Lifelong Success: SGT University Set To Host Career Coaching And Life Development Conference

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University is all set to host the upcoming Psychology International Conference organized by the Faculty of Behavioural and Social

Sciences, "Career Coaching and Life Development: A Paradigm Shift," on January 18th and 19th, 2024. Recognizing the profound connection between a fulfilling career and personal development, this conference aims to provide guidance, support, and resources for individuals to make conscious career choices, pursue meaningful goals, and lead balanced and fulfilling lives.





SGT University all set to host the Psychology International Conference on Career Coaching and Life Development Conference from January 18th and 19th, 2024





Through the conference, SGT University aims to foster its students and other attendees with a deeper understanding of the interdependence between career development and personal growth while equipping them with the practical skills and resources needed to enhance their career prospects.





Participants will also be encouraged to reflect on their values, passions, strengths, and aspirations through a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, coaching demonstrations, life design sessions, a boot camp "Self-Exploration & Lifelong Learning", and several interactive workshops, including one on“How to become a Career Professional".





Speaking about the conference, Dr. Waheeda Khan, Professor & Advisor, FSB said, "Career coaching is not just about finding a job; it's about finding one's true purpose because our career is something we spend about 80% of our lifetime in. This conference will provide participants with a unique opportunity to delve deep into the intersection of their careers and living a meaningful life. This event will bring together experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts from various fields to share valuable insights and strategies for the same. Our aim is to empower individuals to make conscious career choices, pursue meaningful goals, and lead balanced and fulfilling lives."





SGT University invites interested candidates to participate in the conference by submitting abstracts (maximum 250 words) in English to ... . The submission details can be found on the University website. Registration is mandatory for attending, presenting papers, and having abstracts/full-length papers included in the proceedings. Accepted papers presented at the conference will be published as international conference proceedings after careful review by the scientific committee.





About SGT University

One of the best universities in India, SGT University , in Gurugram, provides courses in eighteen faculties, including a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs. It has the admirable goal of giving everyone in society access to higher education, as well as the vision of closing the skill gap and producing top-tier business professionals.





The National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in collaboration with Jhpiego and Laerdal Medical India, is located at SGT University, a leader in research and innovation. Additionally, the university is home to a multispecialty SGT Hospital with NABH and NABL accreditation. The hospital gives medical students real-world experience while also serving the local communities.





The university makes sure that community service is its top priority, and it takes pride in connecting its researchers with local companies that want to work together on research projects. SGT University is renowned for its contributions to environmental science, engineering, data science, medicine, and dentistry. It has also received numerous awards for its services to higher education, such as the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE and the "Diamond Band" in the "Mental Health & Wellbeing" category from the R World Institutional Ranking. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others. By continuously turning out highly qualified and employable professionals, SGT University has made a name for itself in the academic community.