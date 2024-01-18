Devastating explosion claim lives of nearly 20 at Thailand fireworks factory

(MENAFN) A devastating explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday, claiming the lives of approximately 20 people, as reported by provincial officials. The chaotic aftermath at the scene has, however, created some uncertainty regarding the exact death toll.



Initially, the information office of the Suphan Buri provincial government announced that 23 individuals had lost their lives in the mid-afternoon blast. However, a revision was made later in the evening, revising the figure to 19 confirmed dead and three individuals still missing. The national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation had provided an earlier preliminary estimate, stating that at least 20 people had been killed.



Situated approximately 60 miles northwest of Bangkok, Suphan Buri finds itself at the heart of Thailand's central rice-growing region. Disturbing images circulating on social media portrayed a thick plume of black smoke billowing over the site of the explosion. Additional photos shared online by local rescue workers painted a stark picture of the factory site, which appeared virtually leveled in the wake of the tragic incident.



As Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin participated in the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, his office shared a video depicting him receiving a phone call from the regional police commander. The commander relayed the grim news that at the time of the explosion at the fireworks factory, there were reportedly 20 to 30 workers present, and none of them could be located.



Contrary to the provincial authorities' lack of mention of survivors, rescue workers on-site asserted that there were no survivors. This contradicted the statement from the disaster department, which had earlier indicated that wounded individuals had been discovered in the aftermath of the incident. The situation surrounding the explosion remains fluid, and the conflicting reports underscore the challenges in obtaining accurate information amid the chaos and devastation.

