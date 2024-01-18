(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced a $1.1 million investment to fund a three-year project at Western New England University (WNE) that fosters the establishment of a research and training cluster in advanced robotic welding technologies.

The award will support a collaborative project between WNE's Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (CAMS) that will work with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and local industry partners to grow the advanced welding cluster and deliver new highly skilled workers to employers in the region.

The cutting-edge welding technologies have several applications in high-growth industries, including offshore wind, electric vehicles, aerospace, and manufacturing for national defense capabilities, such as submarines.

The grant, from the Innovation Institute at the Mass Tech Collaborative and its Technology & Innovation Ecosystem Awards program, aims to strengthen statewide ecosystems by supporting projects that contribute to a competitive advantage for existing and emerging industry clusters.

These efforts will improve conditions for job growth, business expansion and creation, development of new products, and increased investment in a region.

