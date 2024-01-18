Global Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 251.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 3.6%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 210.9 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Size is expected to reach USD 251.2 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Amcor Ltd, ITC Ltd., Cascades Inc., RockTenn Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, DS Smith Plc., Mondi Group, Metsa Group and Other Key Vendors.

The Global Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 210.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 251.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period.





In the paper packaging and paperboard packaging sector, paper is frequently used to package a range of products. This holds true for the packaging of food and drink items, medications, personal hygiene products, and more. Paper packaging comes in a variety of sizes and forms, including wraps, boxes, cartons, and bags. In both primary and secondary packaging, it provides information, branding, and consumer protection. The expansion of e-commerce has had a significant effect on the paper packaging sector. It is used for goods like shipping boxes and protective packaging that facilitate an efficient and green e-commerce packaging process. Many businesses, including the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food and beverage sectors, employ paperboard packaging.

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Purchasing raw materials, primarily paper, comes first in the value chain. The acquisition of wood pulp, recycled paper, or both may be necessary, depending on the type of paper packaging being produced. To make various types of paper, raw materials are processed in paper mills. This includes processes like pulping, papermaking, and refining. Several varieties of paper, including kraft paper for bags or corrugated cardboard for boxes, will be produced based on the specific packaging requirements. The paper packaging process proceeds to the logistics and distribution stage following manufacture. Packaging manufacturers work with distribution channels to ensure that the commodities reach packaging suppliers, converters, and ultimately end users. When the paperboard sheets are manufactured, they undergo conversion processes.

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis

The opportunity to provide online retailers with customizable packaging alternatives is presented by the constant growth of e-commerce. One way to achieve this is by designing strong, aesthetically pleasing packaging that protects items throughout transit and enhances the unboxing experience. The development and application of biodegradable coatings and inks for paper packaging can help achieve sustainability goals. This is an opportunity to appease environmentally conscious consumers and businesses searching for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions. The market for paperboard packaging has opportunities in the premium and luxury product categories. Superior printing, imaginative structural designs, and high-end finishing options can all make a product appear more valuable.

More and more companies are coming to understand the importance of corporate social responsibility. A commitment to sustainable practises and a reduction in the packaging industry's overall environmental effect are two benefits of eco-friendly packaging that align with corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives. Consumers today are more informed and deliberate about the products they purchase. Customers desire transparent product packaging that includes information about the materials used and the environmental impact. Ecologically friendly packaging fulfils the demand for moral and open consumption. Businesses are including goals for waste reduction in their sustainability plans. Because eco-friendly packaging often utilises fewer materials and resources, it aids in achieving these waste reduction goals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market Size By Grade (Label paper, Folding boxboard (FBB)), By Product Type (Corrugated box, Boxboard), By Application (Food and beverages, Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022-2032".

Insights by Grade

The White line chipboard segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. As white line chipboard prints better than other options, it is the recommended choice. It is possible to print text, logos, and artwork vividly and of exceptional quality on the smooth, white surface. It is therefore the suggested choice for packaging when visual appeal and brand presentation are crucial. A broad variety of packaging designs are made possible by the versatility of white line chipboard. Cutting, folding, and customising it to create unique and imaginative packaging designs is easy. Its adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of packaging applications. Consumer goods products usually need to have visually appealing and well-branded packaging.

Insights by Product Type

Flexible paper packaging segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. The growing popularity of flexible paper packaging can be attributed to customer demand for eco-friendly packaging options. At a time when businesses and consumers are prioritising ecologically friendly options, flexible paper packaging offers a recyclable and biodegradable replacement for traditional plastic packaging. Flexible paper packaging is a cost-effective solution for a range of product packaging requirements due to its lightweight nature. Its lightweight design minimises the impact on the environment and shipping expenses, making it a popular option for businesses trying to improve logistical efficiency. The food industry has embraced flexible paper packaging in large numbers.

Insights by Application

The Food and Beverages segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. Due to growing customer awareness and demand for eco-friendly packaging options, food and beverage companies have opted for paper and paperboard packaging. Brands are selecting eco-friendly solutions to address environmental issues and align with customer values. As e-commerce in the food and beverage industry continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for packaging solutions that can withstand the rigours of online retail.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market from 2022 to 2032. Customers in North America are clearly favouring packaging options that are sustainable and favourable to the environment. This shift in consumer behaviour has led to an increase in demand for paper and paperboard packaging since these materials are regarded as more environmentally friendly than certain alternatives. The expansion of e-commerce has had a significant effect on the packaging industry in North America. The necessity for robust, eye-catching, and secure packaging has led to an increase in the usage of paper and paperboard materials in online shipping. Private label brands are so popular in North America that scalable, reasonably priced packaging solutions are required.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2022 to 2032. Significant economic growth has been observed in the Asia-Pacific area, which is home to South Korea, Japan, China, India, and other countries. This shift in consumption has led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions, such as paper and paperboard packaging. Due to reasons like increasing internet penetration, rising consumer spending power, and a shift in consumer behaviour towards online shopping, the e-commerce sector in Asia-Pacific is growing quickly. Urbanisation and changing lifestyles are influencing consumer preferences and purchasing habits in several Asia-Pacific countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market includes Amcor Ltd, ITC Ltd., Cascades Inc., RockTenn Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, DS Smith Plc., Mondi Group, Metsa Group, and Others.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032.

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market, Grade Analysis



Label paper Folding boxboard (FBB)

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market, Product Type Analysis



Corrugated box Boxboard

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market, Application Analysis



Food and beverage Electronics

Paper Packaging And Paperboard Packaging Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japa

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentin

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

