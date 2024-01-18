Bone Marrow Transplantation Market To Be Worth US$ 16 Billion By 2034 With CAGR Of 3.7%: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapidly Expanding Aging Population and Growing Awareness about Bone Marrow Transplantation Benefits Key Market Drivers Rockville , Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone marrow transplantation market is pegged at a valuation of US$ 11.17 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 16 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing prevalence of blood cancer and growing healthcare expenditure are key factors projected to push global demand for bone marrow transplantation in the long run.

Rapidly expanding aging population in countries such as Japan, Italy, and China is forecasted to create attractive new opportunities for bone marrow transplantation companies over the next 10 years and beyond. High investments in stem cell transplant R&D and growing awareness regarding bone marrow transplant treatments are also predicted to lead to market growth. Bone marrow transplantation companies need to reduce the costs of the procedure if they wish to unlock the full growth potential of this marketplace on a global level. This study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that the preference for allogeneic bone marrow transplantation procedures is projected to stay high throughout the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 16 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global bone marrow transplantation market is set to hold a revenue value of US$ 11.17 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for bone marrow transplantation is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 16 billion by 2034-end.

High incidence of blood cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing availability of novel bone marrow transplantation procedures, and high investments in healthcare research are key market drivers.

Shortage of bone marrow donors and high costs of transplantation procedures are predicted to restrict market growth in the future.

Demand for bone marrow transplantation in North America is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 5.54 billion by the end of the study period.

Allogeneic bone marrow transplantation demand is forecasted to increase at a 3.8% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Japan is predicted to account for 54.1% share of the East Asia market in 2024. Over the next decade, a majority of bone marrow transplantation procedures are projected to be conducted on patients diagnosed with leukemia.



“Stem cell research is projected to be crucial in revolutionizing the future of bone marrow transplantation, and this is why market players should focus on investing in this space,” says a Fact analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Merck Millipore Corporation

ATCC Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis LLC

Cellular Dynamics International

STEMCELL Technologies

PromoCell GmbH

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc.

ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd. HemaCare

Winning Strategy

Bone marrow transplantation companies should focus on increasing awareness regarding the benefits of this procedure and take advantage of government initiatives around the world that intend to do the same. Bone marrow transplantation providers should also make their procedures more cost-effective and affordable to promote their adoption in developing and under-developed countries.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bone marrow transplantation market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on transplant type (autologous bone marrow transplantation, allogeneic bone marrow transplantation), indication (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplasia, myeloproliferative neoplasms, aplastic anemia, solid tumors, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, others), and end user (hospitals, multispecialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

