9-year-old boy from Florida die following crawling under moving school bus

(MENAFN) Tragically, a 9-year-old boy in Florida lost his life after he crawled beneath a school bus that was in motion, shortly after being dropped off at his designated stop.



On Tuesday, at a roundabout, the Orange County Public Schools bus came to a stop as 9-year-old Elyas Marshall Rodriguez disembarked, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol. Subsequently, the bus driver resumed driving through the roundabout after Elyas had alighted.



As the bus driver was pulling away, 9-year-old Elyas Marshall Rodriguez from Orlando reportedly "ran back" and "crawled underneath" the moving bus, according to the release. Tragically, the rear tire of the bus "collided" with the boy, resulting in his untimely death, as stated by the highway patrol.



The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner of death to be an accident, citing cranial-cerebral trauma as the cause of the tragic incident involving 9-year-old Elyas Marshall Rodriguez.



The highway patrol has emphasized that the incident is currently a "very active traffic homicide investigation." The 54-year-old driver involved, whose identity has not been disclosed publicly, reportedly remained at the scene, according to the highway patrol.



A spokesperson for the highway patrol informed a news network that the agency is actively working to determine the reasons behind why the boy crawled under the bus, as part of their ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.



MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107736749