Secure I.T. Environments Designs And Installs New 200Kw Generator Unit For Bournemouth, Christchurch And Poole Council

- Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments LtdLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK's leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of works with Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) to design, supply and install a new generator and acoustic housing to support the IT hub for the whole council. SITE also decommissioned the existing generator which had reached the end of its serviceable life.A 250kV, 200kW diesel generator, with auto start, battery charging and remote monitoring features. SITE designed an acoustic drop-over canopy cabinet for the generator, which included an internally mounted exhaust and silencer, lowering noise to 75dB(A)@1m in FFC.Secure I.T. Environments fully installed and tested the generator, as well as providing full training for staff on the new hardware, covering operation, health & safety, and testing. The installation, decommissioning, testing, and switchover were completed in one day with minimum disruption to client services. SITE will provide support for the generator over the warranty period.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments said,“The importance of replacing back-up generators cannot be overstated. Tests and maintenance should be regularly conducted to identify issues, and when a unit reaches the end of its serviceable life the risks of it not providing back-up power when needed are too great. The reputational risks and financial loss of unplanned downtime can take months to recover from.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a“Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments' primary aim is to ensure that clients' critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

