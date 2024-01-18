Pakistan Hits Militant Hideouts In Iran

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistani forces on Thursday struck militant hideouts in Iran's Sistan Balochistan province.

The attacks on rebel sanctuaries in the neighbouring country came a day after Iran violated Pakistan's airspace and pounded 'terrorist bases' in Balochistan province.

The Foreign Office confirmed Pakistan conducted a series of“highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes”.

In a statement, the ministry said a number of rebels were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

On Tuesday, Iran had launched attacks in the Panjgur area of Balochistan on what it called bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.

“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists,” the Foreign Office said.

The terrorists hiding in the ungoverned spaces inside of Iran describe themselves as Sarmachars, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” the statement added.

It continued strikes were conducted Thursday morning on the basis of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by the Sarmachars.

The Foreign Office said:“Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.”

According to Iranian state media, at least three women and four children were killed in the Pakistani strikes on the southeastern border region.

A senior official of Sistan-Balochistan was quoted as saying:“The women and children killed in this incident are non-Iranian nationals.”

