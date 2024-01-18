Arab League Denounces Ethiopia-Somaliland Mou As Coup Against Somali Unity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has condemned the recent memorandum of understanding signed between Ethiopia and the administration of the Somaliland region, calling it a“blatant coup” against international law and Somali unity.

“This agreement is a one-sided, fraudulent act that violates international security and stability,” Aboul Gheit declared during an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers held on Wednesday. He reaffirmed the League's rejection of any agreements that undermine Somali sovereignty or hinder negotiations between the Somali government and its regions.

Aboul Gheit urged the international community to uphold Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to oppose attempts to exploit the situation for secessionist purposes. He called for continued support for Somalia, emphasizing the need for training and support for Somali officials to help them assert full control over their territory.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, echoed Aboul Gheit's condemnation, accusing Ethiopia of“sowing unrest in its regional environment” with the agreement. He labelled Ethiopia's actions a“fait accompli policy” that ignores the interests of African nations and violates international law.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia and urged all Arab and international parties to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He pledged ongoing coordination to provide training and support for Somali officials, enabling them to manage their resources and achieve full control over their territory.