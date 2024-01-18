Al-Sisi Urges Expansion Of Egyptian Investments In African Agriculture

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi urged the expansion of Egyptian investments in Africa, particularly in agriculture, logistics, and related industries. He emphasized the role of the Egyptian private sector in leading the cooperation projects with the continent.

The president also instructed the government to devise and implement suitable mechanisms to mitigate investment risks and assist investors, aiming to benefit both Egypt and its African partners.

This was discussed during President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's meeting today with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Elsayed Elkosayer, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hany Sweilem, and Executive Director of the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority Baha El-Ghannam.

The presidency spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the meeting focused on the state's efforts to enhance agricultural cooperation with Africa, in accordance with the strategy to support regional integration, increase the continent's economic stability, and utilize continental resources to achieve self-reliance and food security.

The president also received an update on the challenges facing Egyptian public and private investments in Africa, and the state's vision of how to support them.