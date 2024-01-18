Nutanix To Launch 'NEXT On Tour' In Cairo To Showcase Hybrid Multi-Cloud Computing Vision

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, has announced a significant step in expanding its collaborations and services for customers across Egypt, the Middle East, and North Africa. As a strategic move, Cairo has been selected as the host city for the Middle Eastern edition of the anticipated“NEXT On Tour”.

Nutanix will introduce its“NEXT On Tour” in Cairo, a groundbreaking event in the Middle East, that offers a unique experience and presents a new digital revolution in cloud-based application and data management solutions tailored to the Egyptian market. This transformative experience is built on Nutanix's cutting-edge hybrid cloud computing technologies.

The event will feature a prominent international presence, including global executives, specialists, and partners. The event will also host leaders from the data centre industry, cloud computing experts, as well as speakers from major international corporations, and authorities in digital transformation and technological development across various sectors.

During the event, Nutanix will showcase the latest industry advancements, including artificial intelligence solutions, and share its growth trajectory. Additionally, the company will explore strategies to reduce cloud computing costs. Nutanix will highlight its recent strategic collaboration with Cisco that will enable customers' digital transformation. At the forefront of innovation, Nutanix is poised to unveil its groundbreaking hybrid multi-cloud solutions portfolio -a response to the growing need for a unified platform to seamlessly operate all applications and data across various cloud infrastructures. The value that Nutanix is driving is to modernize Enterprise Architecture and deliver a robust end-to-end cloud operating model over a unique multi-cloud experience.

Sammy Zoghlami, Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Nutanix, underscores the industry dynamics:“Our latest global survey of 1,700 IT leaders resonates with an overwhelming 83% favoring hybrid multi-cloud. Yet, the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index paints a different picture-85% of organizations grapple with the complexities of cloud expenditure management. Addressing this challenge head-on, Nutanix has been pioneering solutions that empower our clients to navigate and master the financial and operational aspects of their transition to the cloud”.

Zoghlami highlighted the benefits of a cloud platform that spans multiple clouds, providing better visibility into costs and operations. This not only helps in achieving potential cost savings but also offers essential flexibility to adapt to the dynamic demands of enterprises. Nutanix's focus extends to efficiently managing, running, and moving applications and data across various clouds, both public and private.

Mogib Abdelrazek, Egypt Country Director at Nutanix, stated that the significant growth of the Egyptian economy has been a factor behind the company's decision to prioritize the market. Cloud computing, being a high priority for both private and public sector organizations in Egypt, has prompted Nutanix to develop services that cater to major sectors such as government, financial services, banking, telecom, and the oil and gas industry.

Abdelrazek expressed optimism about the future, stating:“We are enthusiastic about our future and have faith in our long-term prospects. We provide clients with the hybrid multi-cloud solutions they need to operate their applications and data anywhere. The emergence of artificial intelligence and the resulting explosion of data will further increase demand for our platform. Industry consolidation and partnerships, such as our recent collaboration with Cisco, will propel our future growth.”

Yacine Kherbane, VP of Marketing EMEA at Nutanix, announced the launch of a LinkedIn user group to foster interaction among technology industry leaders and Nutanix users. The group aims to share experiences, offer free training, conduct tests, and award certificates from Nutanix University. As part of Nutanix's social responsibility initiatives in Egypt, the Cairo event will also introduce the Heart initiative to support the Magdi Yacoub Foundation.

Kherbane said that Nutanix's NEXT On Tour covers all seven continents, with the most recent event in Chicago in May 2023 before arriving in Cairo. After a successful tour across Europe, Africa, Japan, and the Americas, Cairo was chosen as the only Middle Eastern city to host the NEXT On Tour. Moreover, the next global event is planned for May 2024 in Barcelona.