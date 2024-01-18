Beltone Leasing And Factoring, Cairo Leasing Corporation, And Easy Lease Join Forces To Fund Egyptians For Healthcare Services With EGP 600M

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Beltone Financial Holding, a fast-growing financial institution, has announced that its subsidiary Beltone Leasing and Factoring has signed a club deal agreement with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease to fund Egyptians for Healthcare Services (EHCS) with a sale and leaseback deal worth EGP 600m.

The deal aims to finance the remaining costs of developing EHCS's service center building and its land, which will allow EHCS to leverage its real estate assets while maintaining operational control and enjoying the facilities.

Amir Ghannam, CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, said:“We are proud to partner with EHCS, a leader in the healthcare sector, and offer the required financing solutions to facilitate the company's expansion plans. This partnership strengthens our position as a reliable provider of innovative financing options and shows our commitment to advancing economic progress in Egypt. The signing of this club deal agreement with Cairo Leasing Corporation and Easy Lease is proof of Beltone Leasing and Factoring's dedication to supporting the growth and development of prominent organizations in Egypt”.

Ahmed Sherif, CEO and Managing Director of Cairo Leasing Corporation, expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Beltone Leasing and Factoring and Easy Lease, stating that:“The collaboration among the three companies confirms our vision to support and satisfy the market's needs across all sectors and comes as a continuation of our efforts to create fruitful partnerships that positively affect the Egyptian market.”

Ahmed El Kholy, Managing Director of Easy Lease said that the agreement reflects Easy Lease's consistent approach towards building strong relations with large investment groups and leading players in the leasing industry simultaneously. He mentioned that the Healthcare and Medical sector is one of the most promising sectors that needs more investments to meet the huge demand that is anticipated.

Hassan El Kalla, Chairperson of EHCS, said:“We are delighted to partner with leasing companies on this EGP 600m sale and leaseback deal. This partnership will provide us with the necessary financial resources to complete the service building in the first phase of Capital Med, the first integrated smart healthcare city in the Middle East, and support our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services. The leasing companies' deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation make them the perfect partner for this important project.”