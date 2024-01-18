Burger King intends USD1B acquisition of biggest US franchise for restructuring

(MENAFN) Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of the American fast-food chain Burger King, is set to acquire its largest U.S. franchise, Carol's Restaurant Group, for a substantial USD1 billion in cash. The move is part of a strategic initiative to restructure and revitalize hundreds of Burger King locations in the United States, aimed at regaining customer loyalty.



According to reports from Bloomberg News, Restaurant Brands International aims to finalize the acquisition of Carol's Restaurant Group by the second quarter of this year. In addition to the acquisition cost, the company plans to invest an additional USD500 million to refurbish and upgrade 600 out of the 1,000 Carol's locations, constituting 15 percent of the chain's presence in the United States.



The restructuring strategy involves the subsequent resale of the franchise, with the majority of branches being sold to new or smaller existing owners over the next 5 to 7 years. This strategic move aligns with Burger King's broader goal of expanding its operational footprint in the United States, aiming to increase the number of branches from the current 300 to 400.



During a conference with analysts, Tom Curtis, the president of Burger King America and Canada, emphasized that this plan provides an opportunity for the company to take substantial responsibility for reshaping the image of Burger King America. The ambitious restructuring effort underscores the company's commitment to addressing longstanding challenges, including a decline in customer numbers over the years.



Beyond the acquisition and restructuring, Restaurant Brands International has been proactively investing in various areas to enhance its overall business. This includes investments in new technology, increased spending on advertising, and initiatives to improve the overall customer experience in Burger King restaurants. The company had previously announced its intention to invest USD400 million in these critical areas in September 2022.



Despite challenges in the industry, Carols' Restaurant Group witnessed a notable increase in its share price, rising by 21 percent over the past year. This positive performance contrasts with the 11 percent rise in the composite index of the New York Stock Exchange during the same period. The strategic acquisition and subsequent revitalization efforts represent a comprehensive approach by Restaurant Brands International to position Burger King for sustained growth and success in the competitive fast-food landscape.

