Pakistan Carries Out Military Strikes In Southeastern Iran

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan announced on Thursday morning that it had carried out a series of specifically targeted precision military strikes in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeast of Iran, which killed a number of "terrorists."

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that "this mornings action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars."

The statement affirmed Pakistans unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats, noting the successful implementation of this operation.

It stressed that Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, noting that the sole objective of todays act was in pursuit of Pakistans own security and national interest.

This occurred after Pakistan strongly condemned the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran and summoned the Iranian Charge d'affaires after Iranian forces targeted two bases in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, a day following similar strikes in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Syria.

