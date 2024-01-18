WHO Coordinator Warns 'Rapid Deterioration' Of Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) WHO Emergency Medical Team Coordinator Sean Casey warned of the rapid deterioration of the health care system and access to humanitarian needs in Gaza.

The World Health Organization official who recently returned from the Gaza Strip said in a statement that the situation in Gazas hospitals, especially in the north, is extremely concerning.

Convoys, delivering fuel and vital supplies to hospitals, have faced access and security constraints, as well as movement limitations, Casey explained.

Every time he visited hospitals, he saw repeated evidence of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that is getting worse every day as hospitals close, health workers flee, and victims increase.

He highlighted the situation around Rafah, in southern Gaza, the crossing point for aid delivery into the Strip, where the population has almost quadrupled from 270,000 to more than 1.2 million. Rafah's health infrastructure is not equipped to deal with this massive influx of displaced people, as the area is not large enough. Because of this, people are sleeping on the sidewalks in the street, becoming susceptible to infectious diseases.

MENAFN18012024000067011011ID1107736717