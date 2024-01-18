Seven Non-Iranian People Killed In Near Border With Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran announced Thursday that seven people who did not have Iranian nationality were killed as a result of an explosion that occurred near the border with Pakistan.

Those who were killed included three women and four children, the deputy governor general of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast of Iran Ali Reza Marhamati told Iran's news agency (IRNA).

The security official found this after several explosions were heard in the vicinity of Sravan, the official said.

He went on to say that another explosion occurred near Saravan, fortunately it caused no casualties.

Saravan located 347 km southeast of Zahedan, the capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan, borders with Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistan announced that it had carried out a series of specifically targeted precision military strikes in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeast of Iran, which killed a number of "terrorists."

