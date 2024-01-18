Basel final accord's affects green investments, financial stability

(MENAFN) Throughout financial history, regulatory changes have often led to unexpected consequences, shaping the dynamics of global markets. Instances like the capital restrictions in the 1960s that fueled the creation of the European bond market and the 1980s liberalization of savings and loans regulations contributing to an industry crisis highlight the intricate and unpredictable nature of these outcomes. As Yale University professor Robota Romano emphasized in a 2021 Wallenberg lecture, the aftermath of regulatory reforms can be both unpredictable and foreseeable, particularly when hastily enacted in response to crises.



The recent proposal by the Federal Reserve, colloquially known as the "Basel Final Accord," has drawn attention, especially for its recommendation of a 20-25 percent increase in capital requirements for large banks, as highlighted by Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan. The comment period for the proposed regulation concluded on January 16, prompting concerns among investors. Beyond the apprehension about the potential dampening effect on economic growth through reduced lending, three potential unintended consequences have emerged.



Firstly, the proposed banking regulations pose a new challenge to the ongoing energy transition in the United States. One key aspect of concern is a rule within the proposals that could inadvertently hinder significant investments in solar and wind projects, crucial components of the country's renewable energy endeavors. Traditionally, banks have played a pivotal role in financing green infrastructure projects, utilizing tax equity investment schemes. These mechanisms enable banks to offset tax obligations by providing financial support to renewable energy projects.



The second consequence lies in the potential disruption to the established role of banks in financing green projects, which could hinder progress in achieving sustainability goals. The unintended hurdles arising from increased capital requirements may inadvertently impede the flow of funds to critical projects, posing a challenge to the broader environmental objectives.



The third consequence involves the broader implications for the banking industry's role in economic development. The proposed regulations may impact the delicate balance between regulatory measures and the industry's ability to support economic growth through lending. Striking the right balance is crucial to prevent unintended consequences that could hamper the overall stability and resilience of the financial system.

MENAFN18012024000045015682ID1107736713