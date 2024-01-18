Rise in petrochemical output affects plastic industry dynamics

(MENAFN) The significant surge in petrochemical production witnessed in both China and the United States has resulted in a global oversupply of chemicals crucial to the plastics industry. Recent data from Standard & Poor's Global reveals that China alone contributed to a staggering 60 percent of the increase in petrochemical production in 2023. Simultaneously, the United States experienced a notable boost in production, fueled by expanded shale gas production, leading to a surplus of materials, including polyethylene, not seen since the 1980s.



This oversupply of raw materials has triggered a sharp decline in the prices of new plastic products, thereby diminishing the economic viability of utilizing recycled alternatives. The surge in petrochemical production, a key factor behind this phenomenon, poses challenges for companies seeking to reduce their reliance on unsustainable plastic materials. This issue comes at a time when regulatory measures and government commitments worldwide are intensifying to combat plastic waste pollution.



According to Ciaran Healey, an analyst at the International Energy Agency, the rise in petrochemical production and subsequent price declines for raw materials compound the challenges faced by producers of recycled plastics. The production capacity for ethylene, a key component derived from hydrocarbons for the production of the widely used plastic polyethylene, saw an increase of approximately 42 million tons in the past year compared to 2019. However, global demand only grew by around 14 million tons during the same period.



The oversupply of plastic materials has, in turn, impacted the sector's production capacity, with global consumption rates dropping from around 90 percent in 2019 to less than 82 percent over the past year. This decline has been accompanied by falling prices, creating a complex landscape for the plastics industry. The situation underscores the intricate interplay between production, demand, and environmental considerations, prompting a reevaluation of strategies to navigate these challenges in the pursuit of sustainable practices.

