Prime Minister Meets With Belgium's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum (Davos 2024).

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories.