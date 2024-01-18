Enjoy A Smooth Riding Experience With An Advanced AI Electric Scooter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the ideal way to elevate the riding experience, granting the rider capabilities beyond human limits.Flash Motors unveiled its newest premium product on the third day of this year's Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The AI-powered Infinity X can make real-time adjustments to maximize its rider's comfort, safety, and convenience.It continuously gathers data from the rider and the surroundings to make each ride better than the last. With just a few round trips, it can start driving autonomously if the amount and speed of traffic are manageable.With high-speed data acquisition and processing, Infinity X employs advanced machine learning to grow with the rider. Its rider will not feel alone when riding since it's like an on-road assistant and bodyguard.Powered by a 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor, it can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. Moreover, it can travel up to 110 kilometers with one six-hour charge of its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery.To guarantee braking precision, the hyper scooter has a four-piston dual drive brake in the front and another in the rear. In addition, it uses 11” ultra-wide tubeless PMT tires with no flat liners for maximum traction.Advanced AI Controller Supported by a Tough BodyInfinity X houses a next-generation AI controller in a durable body that repels physical impact and weather elements. Its 46-kilogram frame is made of 6061 precipitation-hardened aluminum alloy and carbon fiber.The 6061 aluminum alloy is known for its robustness, optimal workability, and near-imperviousness to corrosion. Even its AI controller comes with up to IP67 protection to ensure its longevity even under the harshest conditions.Aiming to be the number one in both artificial intelligence and frame durability, the Infinity X was designed to elevate the riding experience. The hyper scooter had a well-received presentation at CES 2024, even getting an endorsement from MMA Fighter Charalampos“The Ferocious” Grigoriou.

