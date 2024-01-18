Navigating The Trends: The Global Gloves Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 118.5 Billion By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gloves Market

The global gloves market is highly competitive, and prominent players have adopted various strategies for garnering maximum market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gloves market was valued at $48.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

Gloves protect and comfort hands against cold or heat, damage by friction, and abrasion &disease. It is important to wear gloves when working with hazardous chemicals and other materials because they protect hands from infection and contamination. There are three common types of gloves in healthcare such as latex, vinyl, and nitrile which is commonly used.

Key Market Drivers:

Health and Safety Regulations: Stringent regulations regarding workplace safety, particularly in healthcare settings, have fueled the demand for gloves. Compliance with these regulations is a key driver for the market.

Pandemic-Driven Demand: The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of personal protective equipment, with gloves being a frontline defense against the spread of infectious diseases. This has led to an unprecedented surge in demand.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in glove manufacturing technologies, such as the development of eco-friendly materials and smart gloves, are contributing to market growth.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: The global increase in healthcare spending, coupled with growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, is driving the demand for medical gloves.

Market Challenges:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The gloves market has experienced supply chain challenges, including raw material shortages and transportation issues. These disruptions have led to fluctuations in pricing and availability.

Environmental Concerns: The disposal of single-use gloves has raised environmental concerns. Manufacturers are exploring sustainable materials and recycling initiatives to address this issue.

Intense Competition: The market is highly competitive with numerous local and international players. Intense competition often results in price wars and quality concerns.

Opportunities:

Technological Integration: The integration of technologies such as IoT in gloves for monitoring health parameters and ensuring proper usage presents a significant opportunity for market players.

E-commerce Expansion: The growing trend of online purchasing, especially in the wake of the pandemic, provides an avenue for gloves manufacturers to expand their reach and enhance distribution channels.

Focus on Sustainable Practices: Embracing sustainable practices in glove manufacturing, including the use of biodegradable materials and eco-friendly processes, can attract environmentally conscious consumers.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Disposable sterile gloves segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North Americawas the second leading region in the market, accounting for largest share in 2017.

Medical segment was the leading segment in the market, accounting for market share in 2017

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region, contributing the highest share in 2017.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The gloves market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2025.

The gloves market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Conclusion:

The gloves market is poised for continued growth as the importance of hand protection remains paramount in various industries. Manufacturers need to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, invest in sustainable practices, and leverage technological advancements to stay competitive in this dynamic market. As the world grapples with ongoing health challenges, the gloves market is likely to play a crucial role in safeguarding individuals across diverse sectors.

