In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Get Healthy CAGR 12.0% And Is Projected To Reach $59.148 Billion By 2030

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market was valued at$18,565.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $59,147.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2030. In vitro is the process that helps examine harmful chemicals over the isolated part of the organism. It is used to identify hazardous chemical substances and helps detect toxicity at early stages of the development of new products, such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives. The in vitro toxicity testing (IVTT) is mainly used for safety evaluation in drug development and also for ranking the chemicals according to their potency. The absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), dose response, and threshold response of the drug can also be determined by in vitro toxicity testing.



List of Key Players :

. Helsinn Holding S.A.

. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

. ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC

. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

. Heron Therapeutics Inc

. General Electric Company

. TESARO INC.

. Catalent Inc

. AstraZeneca plc



The In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market can be segmented based on several factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

◉ By Type:

● Absorption

● Toxic Substances

● Dose



◉ By Techniology:

● Cell Culture Technologies

● High Throughput Technologies

● Toxicogenomics



◉ End User:

● Cosmetics and Households Products

● Pharmaceuticals Industry

● Food Industry

● Chemicals Industry



◉ By Region:

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

● LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



