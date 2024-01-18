Wild Elephant Strays Into Odisha's Baripada Town | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has initiated a rescue operation as wild elephant strayed into Mayurbhanj district of Baripada town. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the elephant was seen running behind pedestrians on the street of the town. An official said that no one was injured in the incident per PTI report, on Wednesday night, the elephant first trespassed into MKC Government High School when some inmates were there in the school hostel. After getting information, the local forest and police officials rescued them, said Santosh Joshi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada Read: Gajraj System: Railways to install AI-based surveillance system to prevent elephant deaths on tracks. 5 pointsEarlier on 16 January, a 67-year-old man died and two others were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in Odisha's Balasore district, police had said as reported by PTI. As per the police, the tusker trampled to death Debendra Giri at Khunta village in Rabania area. A case was registered and the body was sent for autopsy. \"Reports of a person's death due to a wild tusker attack under Jaleswar forest division have come to our notice. A detailed inquiry is being conducted,\" said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balasore, Kushwant Singh as reported by PTI. The same elephant also reportedly attacked two women at Kuchbania Prasad Sola village under Jaleswar forest division.
In Assam, in order to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and avoid instances of human casualties, signboards giving warning of elephant movements were set up in the areas adjoining the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries for the first time. Aaranyak, an Assam-based biodiversity conservation group, has put up 12 signboards at strategic locations in the Udalguri, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts. Such signboards on the roads alert people about possible presence of wild elephants moving around in the area.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
MENAFN18012024007365015876ID1107736682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.