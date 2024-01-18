India Saves Ship With 9 Indians In Gulf Of Aden Amid Red Sea Attacks By Houthis

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Indian Navy's Guided Missile Destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam reportedly responded to a drone attack distress call in the Gulf of Aden. The drone attack distress call was made from Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the Red Sea. The development comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels disrupt commercial shipping trade routes citing solidarity with Palestine, the latter being under relentless attack from Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel distress call from MV Genco Picardy was issued late on Wednesday. Navy officials said that MV Genco Picardy merchant vessel with 22 crew, including nine Indians, faced drone attack on Wednesday night. The merchant vessel was attacked 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden Navy spokesperson took to microblogging site X to confirm the developments.“#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyer #INSVisakhapatnam, mission deployed in #GulfofAden for #antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV #GencoPicardy following a drone attack at 2311 hrs on #17Jan 24 & intercepted the MV at 0030 hrs on #18Jan 24 to provide assistance. MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew (incl 09 Indian) reported nil casualties & fire under control.” the tweet read intercepting the vessel, MV Genco Picardy, Indian Navy's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) specialists boarded the vessel to inspect the damaged area. \"Specialists, after a thorough inspection have rendered the area safe for further transit. The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call,\" Navy said to reports, Yemen-based Houthi rebels attacked a second US-operated vessel in the Red Sea region this week and the US military carried out fresh strikes by the Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea since November have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed global leader in an escalation of the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters in Gaza Houthis have claimed they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have threatened to expand attacks to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on the group's positions Houthi movement on Wednesday said its missiles had made a \"direct hit\" on the US Genco Picardy bulk carrier operator Genco confirmed the attack, and said its vessel was hit by a projectile while it was transiting through the Gulf of Aden with a cargo of phosphate rock said there were no injuries to the crew and the ship suffered limited damage to its gangway and was on a course out of the area after this US military said its forces had conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that \"presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region\".
MENAFN18012024007365015876ID1107736680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.