'12Th Fail': Anand Mahindra Praises Vikrant Massey, Says He Deserves National Film Award; Actor Reacts

After its theatrical release, actor Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail is making waves on OTT. 12th Fail has set a new standard for success for the film's cast and crew, and its great plot has captivated the hearts of everyone, including fans and celebrities. Everyone, including Alia Bhatt and worldwide sensation Deepika Padukone, praised the film on social media. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has joined the list of those who liked 12th Fail. Anand praised the film on social media and sought a National Award for Vikrant Massey.

Anand Mahindra is a huge movie fan. Anand frequently posts critiques of films on social media after seeing them. He did the same thing with the 12th failure as well. While reviewing this film on his official X account, Anand wrote a lengthy article. "Finally saw '12th FAIL' over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why?

1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world.

2) Acting: Vidhu Chopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But Vikrant Massey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character's life, he was living it," wrote Anand Mahindra.

In his long post, Mahindra further wrote, "3) Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told. The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this! "

In a warm response to Mr. Mahindra's praise, Vikrant Massey expressed his sincere gratitude, stating, "Thank you, Mr. Mahindra. Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I'm sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You've been an inspiration to millions through your commitment to excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again."

12th fail

The film, released in October 2023, takes audiences on a voyage of inspiration. It follows the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, played by Massey. Despite confronting hurdles throughout his Class 12 examinations, Sharma's unshakable perseverance propels him towards his goal of becoming an IPS officer. The film's recognition as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb is a notable accomplishment, showing its strong storyline and favourable audience reaction.