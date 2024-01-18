Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri All Set To Shoot 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri, the actors who portrayed Lord Ram, goddess Sita, and Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' came to Ayodhya before the opening of the Ram Temple. They are reportedly in Ayodhya filming material for their album 'Hamare Ram Aayenge'. Sonu Nigam is the voice behind the song and the album's photos were taken at Lata Chowk, Hanumangarhi, and Guptar Ghat.

Several celebrities, including Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and more have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. In an internet video, the three people are seen strolling about Ayodhya's streets dressed in traditional red and yellow clothes.

The video

While Arun and Sunil wore traditional yellow kurtas for simplicity, Dipika wore a red saree.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir begins its seven-day ritual! Here's the timetable.

January 16

On the banks of the Saryu River, the priest designated by the Temple Trust will perform the "Dashvidh" bath ceremony. Lord Vishnu and Godan would be worshipped as part of the rites.

January 17

Ayodhya will host a procession featuring the idol of Ram Lala on January 17. In the meantime, worshippers would arrive at the temple with pots called Mangal Kalash filled with Saryu water.

January 18

The official ceremonies will begin with the worship of Ganesh Ambika, Varun, Matrika, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu.

January 19

There will be a havan, Navagraha Sthapana, and Agni Sthapana.

January 20

Saryu's holy water will be used to cleanse the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There will be rituals involving Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21

There will be 125 urns used to bathe the god. Additionally, the Shayadhivas rite will be carried out.

January 22

In Mrigashira Nakshatra, the deity of the Rama Lalla will be dedicated in the afternoon.