Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP And JD-S Initiate Seat Sharing Talks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The discussions, held at Amit Shah's residence lasted for 45 minutes, involved detailed presentations by Kumaraswamy on the strengths and reach of both the JD-S and BJP across various regions of Karnataka. According to sources , in the forthcoming elections, Kumaraswamy proposed allocating four to five constituencies to JD-S.

Confirming the significance of the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishte as a key event shaping the political landscape, Amit Shah deferred the final decision on seat allocation and other aspects of the alliance until after the Ayodhya inauguration program.

During the meeting, both parties expressed the shared objective of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, contributing to the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The leaders emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address the growing anti-incumbency sentiment in the state, with a focus on highlighting the failures of the existing government.

In his statement after the meeting, Kumaraswamy highlighted JD-S's commitment to working in tandem with BJP for the success of the NDA alliance. The leaders stressed the need for decisions to be made based on trust and faith, indicating a cooperative and mutually beneficial approach towards the upcoming elections.

After attending the Ayodhya event, Kumaraswamy heads to Delhi for further discussions with BJP National President JP Nadda, and the alliance is expected to take shape, outlining seat distribution.