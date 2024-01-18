Koffee With Karan 8 Finale: Orry Reveals Dating Five People At Once, Discloses Plans On Digital Detox

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the Koffee With Karan 8 finale, social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry talked candidly about his dating life and said that while he had originally planned to get married, things have now changed. Orry referred to himself as a 'cheater' and acknowledged that he is dating five individuals. He went on to say that he would never be able to cheat on his spouse, thus he is not planning to get married anytime soon. His responses shocked Karan Johar.

He went on to say, "Dating one person is so fun, God damn, date five of them," confirming that he is in five relationships he said, "You only have youth once. Live long, die young." Orry stated he doesn't want to get married right now when discussing marriage. "You cannot cheat after you are married. If I must cheat, this is the time to do it. Orry is a cheater, I am a cheater, and I am cheating," he said.

Another startling reveal was that he is preparing for his digital end. The viral celebrity on the internet acknowledged that he is building a story that will result in his digital dismissal and that fame has gotten to him. That won't be Orry's last, though. And then he said that he would plan his return out the quickest.

For the past few months, Orry has been the topic of discussion where everyone's Instagram feeds are overtaken by the internet sensation, who is frequently sighted attending Bollywood events. Orry appears to be doing it all, from going to parties with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Sara Ali Khan to competing on Bigg Boss 17.