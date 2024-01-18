Kerala News LIVE: Police File Case Against 15 KSU Workers For Stabbing SFI Unit Secretary In Ernakulam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1:53 pm:

Old woman attacked by relative over dispute on property boundary

An 85-year-old woman, Sarasamma, was injured in an attack by her relative in Kollam. The police have filed a case against Saritha, the elder woman's sister's daughter-in-law for pushing and injuring her. The incident occurred over a dispute on a property boundary.



12:31 pm: Over 96 people seek treatment over food poisoning in Kasaragod

Over 90 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming food on the occasion of Theyyam in Kasaragod. The people have sought treatment in various hospitals.

Those who ate the food were admitted to the hospital due to discomfort. After seeking treatment, everyone left the hospital.



11:41 am: Police file case against 15 KSU workers for stabbing SFI Unit Secretary in Ernakulam

The police have registered a case against 15 people in the incident of stabbing the SFI unit secretary in Maharajas College. A case was registered against KSU-fraternity activists. 9 charges including attempt to murder have been charged against the accused. Third-year English student Abdul Malik is the first respondent. According to the FIR, the protest against the fraternity activist who attacked the teacher-led to the stabbing.



11:30 am: Man threatened to commit suicide by climbing on top of tower in Kottayam

A youth threatened to commit suicide by climbing on top of a tower in Kottayam. Pradeep, a native of Erattupetta, threatened that he would need the minister's assurance to live or commit suicide.



11:18 am: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will gift 'Onavillu' a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya to mark the occasion of its consecration on January 22. At an event to be held at the eastern entrance of the shrine on January 18, Temple Tantri and its administrative panel members will hand over the 'Onavillu' to the representatives of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, the executive officer of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple said in a statement on Wednesday.

10:55 am: 2 people injured during a dispute over parking in Parassala

A soldier and his brother were beaten up during a dispute over parking in Parassala. Sinu and Siju, who were injured in the beating, are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Siju suffered a fractured rib in the beating and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital.



9:40 am: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates artificial reef project in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the artificial reef project in Vizhinjam. This project aims to double fishermen's income by enhancing fish stocks and has commenced with the installation of artificial reefs in the sea. The project also aimed to boost fishery resources, contributing to the economic well-being of fishermen by creating favorable conditions for increased fish production in the region.



8:58 am: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses. The minister said that a plan is being prepared to pay the employees correctly and if the plan is implemented, the salary crisis will be resolved within three months. The labor unions who came to discuss with the minister also supported the reforms.

The minister announced the reforms by stating that there is no other way to save KSRTC but to cut costs. KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses, which is a huge liability. The cost of this bus is close to Rs 1 crore. Four diesel buses can be purchased for the price of one. He also clarified that the electric bus cannot be used for long-distance services. Ganesh Kumar said that the idea was proposed to the Chief Minister and the salary to the employees will be distributed on time

8:40 am: Migration Conclave organised by CPM will be held today in Thiruvalla

The migration conclave organized by the CPM will begin today in Thiruvalla, given the Lok Sabha elections. The program will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will be attended by CPM-CPI State Secretaries and Left Front component party leaders. Meanwhile, the Congress started a strike against Minister Veena George in Pathanamthitta

8:15 am: 'I was arrested without notice...': Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankootathil ​​said that jail was natural during the strike but the way he was arrested was the problem. He was arrested without even giving a notice. His arrest is part of an effort to suppress dissenting voices. He challenged CPM state secretary MV Govindan to prove the allegation of fake medical records.

8:05 am:

SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

The SFI unit secretary was stabbed in Ernakulam Maharaja's College this morning. SFI leader Nasser Abdul Rehman was stabbed and seriously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital.