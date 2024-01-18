7 Popular Street Food To Enjoy In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayodhya is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant street food scene. Here are seven street foods you might enjoy in Ayodhya.



Here are seven street foods you might enjoy in Ayodhya.

Enjoy the crispy, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Samosas are often served with chutneys and make for a popular snack.

These small, round, hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and spices are a popular and delightful street food snack.

A deep-fried dessert made from coiled batter soaked in sugar syrup. It's a classic Indian street food enjoyed for its sweet and tangy taste.

Matar Ki Kachori is a popular snack featuring deep-fried pastries filled with a spiced green pea mixture. It's often accompanied by tamarind chutney and spicy yogurt.

Relish the spicy and flavorful kachori, a deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils or mashed potatoes, typically served with a side of potato curry.

Aloo Tikki Chaat consists of deep-fried potato patties (aloo tikki) served with chutneys, yoghurt, and spices. It's a flavorful and satisfying street food option.

Ayodhya's streets may offer various types of chaat, a delightful mix of ingredients like crispy fried dough, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, and various chutneys.