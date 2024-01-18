Samsung Confirms Launch Of Galaxy Ring; Here's What We Know About Health, Fitness Device

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung has finally formally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Ring following months of speculation. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the smart ring, describing it as a "powerful and accessible" health and wellness gadget.

Samsung revealed the name and design of the future wearable during the event, but it did not reveal any details about its functions. The Galaxy Ring is expected to have fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking, and a step counter, much like other smart rings.

While giving details on the new Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung said,“Meet the Galaxy Ring, with AI technology is empowering us to stay connected, unleash our creativity, and build healthier habits all in more meaningful ways. This is just the beginning, and we can't wait for you to try it yourself."

Also Read |

Google to layoff more employees? Here's what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Dr Matthew Wiggins, a clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, shared insights into upcoming features for the Samsung Health app.

These include the ability to use sleep tracking algorithms to monitor potential symptoms of sleep apnea, to keep heart rate alarms going while you sleep, and to monitor changes in blood oxygen levels driven by Galaxy AI.

Dr. Wiggins hinted at a noteworthy feature called "My Vitality Score," which is similar to Fitbit features. This tool uses activity, sleep habits, and heart rate data to track users' mental and physical preparation. Users will also receive a reminder about their drugs and alerts regarding possible interactions with food or other medications in a forthcoming app update.

When will Galaxy Ring release?

The Galaxy Ring is "coming soon," according to the business, although has withheld information on the device's exact cost or release window. The Galaxy Ring might cost about $300, based on comparisons with other well-known smart rings like the Oura Ring 3.

Availability of Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Pre-orders for Samsung's newest Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 smartphones are now available in India. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) features power every phone. These new gadgets will be on sale on January 31st.



Also Read |

Realme Note series teased, likely to offer 108 MP camera; Will it compete with Redmi Note 13?