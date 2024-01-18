Two Teens Arrested In Connection With Melbourne Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) Police in Australia's Victoria on Thursday said that two teenagers were arrested in connection with a murder in state capital Melbourne last week.

The two 16-year-old boys were both charged with murder, aggravated burglary and theft, and would appear at a children's court at a later date, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said they located the 33-year-old victim at about 5.30 a.m. on January 13, after being called to reports of an aggravated burglary at the man's home.

It is alleged that the man had been involved in a confrontation where he was fatally injured.

Local media 9News said that the victim was found dead in the middle of a street near his home.

After his unit was broken into, he chased the burglars.

