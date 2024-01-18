Gold prices rebound amid dollar drop, declining treasury yields

(MENAFN) Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday, driven by a weakening dollar and declining US Treasury bond yields, though they remained close to their lowest levels in five weeks. At 01:21 GMT, the spot price of gold rose by 0.2 percent to USD2,010.59 per ounce, recovering from its recent dip to USD2,001.72, the lowest since December 13. Simultaneously, US gold futures also registered a 0.3 percent uptick, reaching USD2,012.40.



The decline in the dollar by 0.2 percent played a role in supporting gold prices, as it made the precious metal less expensive for holders of other currencies. Additionally, the decrease in benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields contributed to the positive momentum for gold.



Investor optimism regarding interest rate cuts had waned following stern comments from a Federal Reserve official and strong economic data. Retail sales in the United States exceeded expectations in the previous month, providing a solid foundation for the economy as it entered the new year.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's upcoming speeches are anticipated to provide insights into the central bank's stance. Bostic had previously cautioned against a hasty approach to cutting interest rates, expressing concern that such a move could impact inflation. He warned that achieving the central bank's 2 percent inflation target might slow in the coming months, as reported by the Financial Times.



The relationship between interest rates and gold prices was underscored, as lowering interest rates diminishes the opportunity cost of holding bullion. In the broader context of precious metals, silver observed a 0.4 percent increase in spot transactions, reaching USD22.61 per ounce. Platinum saw a modest 0.2 percent uptick, reaching USD885.38, while palladium experienced a more significant rise of 1.2 percent, reaching USD926.54. The dynamics in the precious metals market reflect a delicate balance influenced by currency movements, economic indicators, and central bank signals.

