Oliami Extends Its Retail Reach With Acquisition Of Renowned Glasgow Fashion Boutique Pampas

Murray and Nadia Alexander of Alexander Manufacturing and Oliami

Luxury fashion boutique Oliami in Auchterarder announces its latest expansion with the acquisition of Pampas, a contemporary fashion store in Glasgow.

- Nadia AlexanderGLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury fashion boutique Oliami in Auchterarder is proud to announce its latest strategic expansion with the acquisition of Pampas, a leading contemporary women's fashion store in the vibrant West End of Glasgow.Nadia Alexander, the founder of Oliami, has expanded her retail portfolio with the addition of Pampas to complement the already popular Oliami store.Located at 78-80 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow, G12 9UT, Pampas has been an integral part of the Glasgow fashion scene since 1990 and is recognised as one of Scotland's premier independent luxury boutiques.Following a thoughtful refurbishment, the new 'Pampas by Oliami' will reopen its doors at the end of January and will include collections from Herno, Harris Wharf, Rotate, Remain by Birger Christensen as well as Scottish knitwear from Begg & Co and Hawico.The shop will feature BearCo, a collection produced in Scotland by Alexander Manufacturing , part of Nadia's fashion portfolio. This line boasts exquisitely crafted handmade pieces, ranging from wool blazers to shirts and trousers, all meticulously designed and made by Alexander Manufacturing. Alexander Manufacturing operates out of Cumbernauld and is a standard-bearer of Scottish artisanal skill and tradition in the high-end fashion industry.Nadia Alexander said, "This acquisition is more than an expansion; it's a deepening of our devotion to Scottish craftsmanship, sustainability, and fashion! We're not just acquiring a store; we're embracing a brilliant legacy built over many years that aligns perfectly with our passion and vision for creating modern luxury that values people and the environment."It's an important time for Alexander Manufacturing as we bring the best of Scotland's fashion to a broader audience, ensuring the entire value chain reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and community."The venture signifies a commitment to the Scottish textile industry and reinforces the company's dedication to sustainability and the circular economy. Under Nadia's insightful leadership, Alexander Manufacturing is pioneering a modern approach to luxury that respects both people and the planet. With the capability to nurture the entire value chain of its products, the company is excited to offer the finest of Scottish fashion to customers in Glasgow and beyond.The influence of Alexander Manufacturing in the luxury fashion sector has been marked by exclusive clothing concepts for premium Scottish whisky brands, The Macallan and The Glenturret Distillery, with more exciting collaborations on the horizon.Investing in local infrastructure and creating employment opportunities, Alexander Manufacturing is at the forefront of the resurgence of the Scottish textile industry, driving economic growth while championing sustainability. The brand's collaboration with Fothergill Polycom, its traceability initiatives, and partnerships such as the one with HD Wool under the Woolkeepers initiative, highlight a profound commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.ENDSFor press enquiries, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact:Lisa Palompo DixonPalompoPRTel: 07795436966Email: ...About OliamiOliami, a luxury fashion boutique, was established in Auchterarder (128 High Street, PH3 1AA) in 2020. The boutique showcases an exclusive selection of brands that epitomise luxury and sustainability.Among the featured names is Hancock of Scotland, renowned for their exquisite outerwear; Remain by Birger Christensen, offering chic modern designs; Creenstone, creators of fine women's coats; Fairfax & Favor, with their quintessential country footwear and accessories; Veronica Beard's trendsetting ready-to-wear collections; RM Williams' iconic Australian leather goods; Wolford's premier hosiery and bodywear; and Robertsons of Scotland, known for their traditional Scottish attire.About Alexander ManufacturingAlexander Manufacturing stands at the forefront of Scottish craftsmanship and heritage in luxury fashion. Based in Cumbernauld, Scotland, the company seamlessly integrates traditional techniques with cutting-edge sustainability practices, emphasising a commitment to the circular economy.

