Houthis attack yet another US ship

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Yemen's Houthi rebels have asserted responsibility for an attack on the United States-owned cargo vessel Genco Picardy, according to a spokesman for the militant group. The incident unfolded around 60 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden, as reported by the United Kingdom Trade Organization (UKMTO).



Late on Wednesday, the UKMTO received a report of the attack on the merchant ship, indicating that it had been hit on the port side by an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS), commonly referred to as a drone. The incident report highlighted that the resulting fire had been extinguished, and both the vessel and crew were declared safe, proceeding to their next port of call.



Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the rebel group's involvement in the attack during a televised address. He specifically identified the targeted vessel as the United States-owned Genco Picardy. Saree emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces' naval forces executed the operation in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in direct hits on the American ship.



He reiterated the commitment of Yemeni armed forces to target any perceived threats in the Arab and Red Seas within their legitimate right to defend Yemen and support the Palestinian people.



United States Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged that the Genco Picardy is indeed United States-owned and operated, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. In a statement on social media, CENTCOM clarified that there were no reported injuries and only some damage to the ship. Despite the damage, the vessel is deemed seaworthy and continues its journey.



As tensions persist in the region, the Houthi attack on the United States-owned cargo vessel raises concerns about maritime security and the potential repercussions on international shipping routes. Observers will closely monitor diplomatic responses and the evolving situation in the aftermath of this latest incident.



