Zelensky claims Chinese Premier not equal to him

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed media reports suggesting a diplomatic snub by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Contrary to earlier speculations, Zelensky claimed on Wednesday that he had not actively sought a meeting with the Chinese Premier during the high-profile gathering.



Media outlets had reported that China's top official declined Zelensky's request for a meeting at the WEF, sparking discussions about potential diplomatic tensions. In response, Zelensky downplayed the incident, stating that the Premier was not the decision-maker in China and implying that Li Qiang's position did not warrant a meeting of high significance.



Zelensky emphasized that he is open to engaging with the leader of China, referring to President Xi Jinping as the decision-maker. The Ukrainian president asserted that meaningful dialogues require interactions with leaders who have decision-making authority. His comments came amid rumors that China rejected a meeting with Ukraine at the WEF, a move allegedly influenced by Russia.



While Zelensky clarified his stance on not actively pursuing a meeting with Li Qiang, questions linger about the dynamics between Ukraine and China, particularly in the context of geopolitical influences. Reports suggested that China, at Russia's behest, rejected diplomatic encounters with Ukraine during their Swiss visits. The absence of official statements from Beijing adds an element of uncertainty to the situation, leaving room for further speculation about the diplomatic relationships at play during the Davos forum.



As global leaders converge in Davos, the incident involving Zelensky and the Chinese Premier highlights the delicate nature of international relations and the strategic considerations that influence high-profile meetings. Observers await official responses from both Ukrainian and Chinese authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics and potential implications for future diplomatic engagements between the two nations.



