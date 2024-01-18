Blinken`s air craft breaks down

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced an unexpected travel disruption in Davos, Switzerland, as his Boeing 737 experienced a mechanical failure, leaving him briefly stranded. The incident occurred on Wednesday, following Blinken's participation in the World Economic Forum. As he prepared to return to Washington, the modified 737, which had transported him to Zurich Airport from Davos, was deemed unsafe for use due to a "critical failure" involving an oxygen leak.



According to reports from the secretary's traveling press pool, Blinken and other passengers were instructed to deplane, leading to a change in travel plans. A smaller plane was dispatched from Brussels to Zurich to fly Blinken back to Washington. Notably, members of Blinken's traveling party, including aides and reporters, had to make alternate arrangements, opting for commercial flights to their destination.



The breakdown incident is attributed to an oxygen leak that could not be promptly addressed, emphasizing the severity of the mechanical failure. This disruption in Blinken's travel plans comes within two weeks of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordering the grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for safety checks. The FAA's directive followed a midair blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, where a door plug blew off at 16,000 feet, prompting an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, and causing injuries among the passengers.



As discussions surrounding aviation safety intensify, the incident involving Blinken's aircraft adds another layer of scrutiny to Boeing's recent challenges. The details of the mechanical failure and the subsequent change in travel arrangements for a high-profile government official raise questions about the broader implications for aviation safety protocols and the reliability of aircraft in service. The incident may prompt further examination of maintenance procedures and safety checks to ensure the well-being of passengers and officials relying on air travel for international engagements.



