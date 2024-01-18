Panama Canal confronts first-time financial struggles amid severe drought

(MENAFN) Panama is grappling with the repercussions of an extensive drought that commenced last year, leading authorities to implement a 36 percent reduction in ship transits through the critical Panama Canal. As one of the world's key trade routes, this decision is expected to deliver a more substantial economic blow to the country than initially anticipated.



The impact of lower water levels on the canal's operations is estimated to result in a financial setback ranging from USD500 to USD700 million in 2024. This revised estimate significantly exceeds earlier projections of USD200 million, underscoring the severity of the situation.



The severe drought, considered one of the worst in Panama's history, has disrupted the 50-mile sea lane, creating a bottleneck for maritime traffic and raising concerns about the canal's dependability for international shipping. The unfolding crisis prompts anxieties about potential ramifications on global trade.



In response to the challenging conditions, Ricorte Vasquez, the director of the Panama Canal, announced a further reduction in the number of daily ship transits to 24, compared to the pre-drought average of 38. This decision follows a gradual reduction implemented last year. Vasquez emphasized the importance of conveying a message that authorities are actively addressing the water crisis and seeking viable solutions.



During the first quarter of the fiscal year, the canal experienced a notable decline in cargo volume, with a 20 percent reduction and a decrease from 791 to 632 ships compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The situation underscores the urgency of addressing the environmental challenges affecting this crucial international waterway.

