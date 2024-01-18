US health organization quiets Covid vax myocarditis caution

(MENAFN) Recent revelations suggest that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) drafted an urgent health alert in May 2021, warning about a potentially fatal side effect associated with the COVID-19 vaccines it was actively promoting. According to a document obtained by Epoch Times, the CDC failed to send out the drafted alert titled "draft alert on myocarditis and mRNA vaccines," which was intended to inform the public about the observed risks. The email, sent by CDC official Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, was addressed to two high-ranking colleagues and contained the "most recent draft of an alert." Despite being dated May 21, 2021, the warning was never released through the Health Alert Network, a system designed to disseminate crucial health information to healthcare professionals at various levels.



While the specific content of the suppressed warning remains undisclosed, reports indicate that the CDC had been monitoring cases of myocarditis, a potentially life-threatening heart condition, in individuals who had received Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. The agency internally acknowledged a concerning surge in myocarditis cases, raising questions about why the warning was not made public at the time. Notably, throughout this period, the CDC continued to actively encourage all Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



The revelation of the allegedly suppressed warning has sparked concerns about transparency and the communication of potential risks associated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Critics argue that the public has a right to be informed about any safety concerns related to the vaccines, particularly when the CDC is aware of a significant increase in adverse events. As discussions surrounding vaccine safety and public trust intensify, the CDC may face scrutiny over its handling of critical health information and the potential impact on individuals who may have been affected by the suppressed warning.





