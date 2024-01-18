US dollar holds firm amid strong retail sales, easing rate cut concerns

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar maintained its strong position, reaching a one-month high against major currencies on Thursday. This surge was fueled by robust U.S. retail sales data, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve would not hasten interest rate cuts. In Asian afternoon trading, the dollar index, gauging the U.S. currency against six peers, dipped slightly to 103.29, after hitting 103.69 on Wednesday, the highest since December 13.



Traders adjusted their expectations, as indicated by CME Fed Watch data, lowering the probability of the Federal Reserve implementing its first interest rate cut in March from 65.1 percent on Tuesday to 61 percent. Despite this adjustment, the market still anticipates potential cuts totaling 150 basis points by year-end. Notably, Federal Reserve officials, including Governor Christopher Waller, tempered expectations for rapid monetary policy easing in statements made this week.



IG analyst Tony Sycamore remarked on the evolving situation, stating, “Pricing in the U.S. interest market now seems more reasonable,” adding that “the dollar has rebounded enough in 2024 for now.”



The dollar's resilience was evident against the yen, reaching 148.525 during overnight trading, the highest level since the end of November. However, in the latest intraday trading, it experienced a marginal decline, settling at 148.04 yen, reflecting the dynamic nature of currency markets in response to economic indicators and central bank signals.

